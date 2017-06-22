QCUSD foundation announces date for golf tourney

The Queen Creek Schools Education Foundation has issued a save-the-date for its annual golf tournament.
The fundraiser will take place Sept. 29 at Trilogy at Power Ranch in Gilbert. It will have a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start, according to an e-mail from the Queen Creek Unified School District.
More information will follow.
The foundation supports teachers and students through fundraising.
In 2016, 140 golfers and many sponsors that helped make the ninth annual golf tournament successful.
Together, the tournament, course sponsorships, silent auction and raffle raised $42,000, which was more than double what was raised in 2015, according to the foundation’s page on the school district website: qcusd.org.
All the money collected was used for three foundation scholarships for graduating seniors in spring 2017.