Queen Creek accepting applications for new community festivals, events

Jul 12th, 2017 · by · Comments:

 

The town of Queen Creek is accepting applications for community festivals and events via its Festival Partnership Program. Events approved through the FPP receive support from the town to help offset the risks associated with new events.

Support includes monetary sponsorships for events taking place before June 30, according to a press release. Applications are being accepted through July 21. They will be reviewed by the town’s FPP subcommittee in early August.

The subcommittee has authority to approve applications under $15,000. Any contracts recommended for an amount over $15,000 will be reviewed by the Queen Creek Town Council.

Lemonade Days features lots of activities for the kids, such as the lemon-squeezing event and live entertainment. It was begun through the town of Queen Creek’s Festival Partnership Program. (Special to the Independent)

Initiated in 2015, several events have been successfully supported through the FPP application process. Current FPP events include Lemonade Days, produced by HDE; the Queen Creek Food Truck Feastival, produced by AZ Feastivals; and Vintage and Vino, Bacon, Blues and Brews, S’more Sweets Festival and Messy Fest, produced by Levitate Agency.

For more information about the Festival Partnership Program, visit QueenCreek.org/Festival. People with questions may contact Erica Perez, special events coordinator, at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie