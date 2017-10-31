Queen Creek announces travel advisory for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The town of Queen Creek advises drivers the following roadway restrictions are in effect Oct. 30-Nov. 5:
- Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound shoulder work and at Combs Road and Combs Road westbound and eastbound shoulder work at Moeur Road for SRP utility work. Oct. 09 – Nov. 1; 10 pm – 5 am
- Ocotillo Road eastbound lane shift between Heritage Loop Road and Rittenhouse Road for bore trench. Oct. 23 – Nov. 2; 8:30 am – 4 pm
- Rittenhouse Road southbound lane shift between Hawes Road and Ellsworth Loop Road for bore trench. Oct. 23 –Nov. 2; 8:30 am – 2 pm
- Queen Creek Road eastbound lane shift at Power Road for bore trench. Oct. 23 – Nov. 2; 8:30 am – 4 pm
- Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound shoulder work from Ellsworth Loop Road to Heritage Loop Road for sidewalk repair. Oct. 30 – Nov. 3; 24-hour
- NOTE: Lane shifts for crack seal moving operations will be at various locations throughout the town of Queen Creek 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Oct. 23-31.
- NOTE: In an effort to extend the life of the town’s roadways, several pavement preservation projects will be completed during the month of November. (Read related story) The projects do not require any closures on arterial roadways. However, some arterial and collector roadways may have flagging operations, and select neighborhood roadways may be closed up to 14 hours. Message boards will be placed in the areas impacted, and any home/businesses impacted by a closure will receive a door hanger at least 24-hours prior to the closure. For more information about the pavement preservation projects, visit QCPavementPreservation.com.
- NOTE: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.