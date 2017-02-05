Queen Creek area youths honored as Star Students

The Queen Creek Town Council honored 38 students at the Feb. 1 Star Students ceremony.
The ceremony recognized local elementary school students who go above and beyond, obey rules and demonstrate good citizenship.
Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized during the ceremony.
The town council was proud to recognize the following students:
•American Leadership Academy: Queen Creek Elementary: Reagan Brockbank, Joshua Palmer, Lucy Palmer, Jemma Pattison and Jordan Watson.
•Auxier Elementary School: Sienna Hattenburg, Jake Padilla and Aaden Payne.
•Benjamin Franklin Charter School, Crismon campus: Amelia Martineau, Taryn Montierth, Colby Mortensen and Maren Olsen.
•Benjamin Franklin Charter School, Power campus: Victoria Eysho, Chelsie Farnsworth, Gavin Kerr, Peyton Ostler and Alanna Rivera.
•Cortina Elementary School: Hailey Dietzel and Emory Poovey.
•Desert Mountain Elementary School: Cash Cox, Wyatt Goodwin, Brooklyn Lane, Alyssa Leonard and Maguire Tuttle.
•Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary School: Paige Goodman, Reagan Schneider, Mason Uremovich, Marci Esquivel Velasquez and Aubrie Zachary.
•Gateway Polytechnic Academy: Brooklyn Brown, Lincoln Dixon, Tama HoChing and Mylie Martinsen.
•Jack Barnes Elementary School: Brandon Ackerman, Thomas Gagnon, Kalia LaPorte, Joanna Ramos and Stephen Smith.
“The Star Students ceremony is an excellent opportunity to honor the exceptional youth in our community,” shared Mayor Gail Barney. “Queen Creek is a wonderful community with fantastic kids, dedicated teachers and committed parents.”
For more information about the town, visit www.queencreek.org.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.