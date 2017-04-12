Queen Creek begins annexation process with Banner Ironwood Medical Center

Public hearing scheduled for April 19 in Queen Creek
The Queen Creek Town Council has approved a pre-annexation agreement with Banner Health’s Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road, south of Combs Road, in San Tan Valley. The pre-annexation agreement begins the formal annexation process.
The town and Banner Health began discussion of annexation of the Banner Ironwood Medical Center into the town limits in 2008. The area is within the town’s planning area, as identified in the town’s voter-approved General Plan, according to a press release.
The requested area includes the hospital, medical offices and undeveloped land. Banner intends to expand both the hospital and medical facilities over the next 30 years, according to the release.
The town’s planning area, which extends beyond the municipality’s current borders, was last approved in 2008 and indicates areas that the town may annex in the future. The Banner Ironwood property has been in the approved planning area since before it broke ground, according to the release.
“Banner Ironwood Medical Center will continue to serve the entire region, including Queen Creek, Florence and San Tan Valley. Incorporation into the town of Queen Creek will locate the medical center in an established municipality, which comes with the availability of critical services including fire and other emergency response services,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.
“The area north of Combs Road from Rittenhouse to Gantzel has been in the town boundary since 2008,” Mayor Barney continued. “The town agreed to the annexation of Banner Ironwood Medical Center because it meets our criteria, which includes bringing high wage jobs into the town. The hospital directly supports about 400 jobs currently and will support 1,015 jobs at its build-out, which benefits our entire region.”
The formal annexation process includes finalizing technical details and public hearings. Information regarding any public hearings related to the annexation will be posted on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
The annexation would not change the county in which Banner Ironwood is located; it will remain in Pinal County.
