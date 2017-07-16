Queen Creek to break ground on new West Park

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place July 26 for the new 30-acre West Park in Queen Creek. The public is invited to attend.
It will begin at 7 a.m. at the park site, 19535 E. Appleby Road.
The town is in the design phase of West Park site, according to the project’s page on the town’s website.
The design will address the town’s most immediate recreation needs first, including lighted youth baseball/softball fields, lighted multi-purpose field for soccer, football and other sports, playground, splash pad, a walking trail, and restrooms/concessions.
It will be developed over the next 18 months, with completion tentatively scheduled for fall 2018.
