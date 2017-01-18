Queen Creek calendar of events, classes

JAN. 17-TUESDAY
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JAN. 18-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. At this meeting, the newly elected council members will be sworn in and a new vice mayor appointed. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 19-THURSDAY
•Community Input Meeting — Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update: 6-8 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. The town of Queen Creek is looking for community input on the draft of its updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Residents can help plan for Queen Creek’s future by attending. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 21-SATURDAY
•American Legion Post 129: 9 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Generally meets on the third Saturday of the month. For more information, visit http://www.queencreeklegion.com/ or call or e-mail info@queencreeklegion.com.
•Coffee with a Cop: 9-11 a.m., Starbucks, 21135 S. Ellsworth Road. Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for MCSO deputies and the community to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, and build relationships while enjoying a cup of coffee. The event will also include information about the Medic Alert program, a partnership with MedicAlert and Mercy Maricopa. Free bracelets are provided to individuals with Alzheimer’s and autism; the MedicAlert bracelet helps increase the likelihood that law enforcement will be able to successfully reunite individuals with family members in the event they go missing. The Operation Child I.D. event generally held in conjunction with Coffee with a Cop will take place Feb. 7 (see listing). For more information about the Medic Alert program, visit QueenCreek.org/MedicAlert.
JAN. 26-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the lunch mob. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
FEB. 1-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
FEB. 7-TUESDAY
•MCSO Family Night/Operation Child I.D. Event: 5-7 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, Queen Creek. Presented by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Queen Creek – District 6. Operation Child ID fingerprinting provides parents with a full set of their child’s fingerprints and an identification card with their child’s picture and pertinent information. This is a free service. The Coffee with a Cop event generally held in conjunction with Operation Child I.D. will take place Jan. 21 (see listing). For more information, visit http://queencreek.org/departments/public-safety.
FEB. 8-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING MON-FRI
•Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
•Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. January events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
•Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.