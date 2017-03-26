Queen Creek calendar of events

MARCH 29-WEDNESDAY
•Fire Station No. 1 Ribbon Cutting: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway in Queen Creek. Come celebrate the completion of Fire Station No. 1, a new fire station in Town Center, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Immediately afterward, tours will be provided of the new fire station. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
MARCH 30-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the lunch mob. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
MARCH 31-FRIDAY
•Blood Drive: 7-11 a.m., Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel in San Tan Valley. Blood-donation bus parked in outpatient lot. Support the blood supply for over 60 Arizona hospitals including all east Valley hospitals. Red blood cells last only 42 days. Donors are advised to drink extra water and eat a meal prior to donating blood. For more information, visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org. To schedule a blood donation, visit www.bloodhero.com and use code BannerIronwood or call 602-318-5105. People with donor-eligibility questions should call 480-674-5497.
APRIL 4-TUESDAY
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
APRIL 5-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Women’s HealthRhythms Drumming: 6:30-8 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. For women ages 18 and older. $10 cash at door. Walk-ins are welcome. Instructor SusyJeanne Manning uses drumming and other recreational music-making as a tool for wellness. The activity has been known to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance creativity in people. Call or text 480-862-3306 for registration or questions or visit www.drumcircles4allseasons.com.
APRIL 6-THURSDAY
•Budget Committee Meeting: 8-11 a.m., Queen Creek Town Hall Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
APRIL 11-TUESDAY
•Network QC Luncheon: Noon-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly membership meeting presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
•Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/parks-recreation-advisory-committee-prac.
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
APRIL 12-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter, Seminar: 7 p.m., San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Free. Open to the public. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
APRIL 15-SATURDAY
•American Legion Post 129: 9 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Generally meets on the third Saturday of the month. For more information, visit http://www.queencreeklegion.com/ or call or e-mail info@queencreeklegion.com.
APRIL 27-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the lunch mob. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
APRIL 29-SATURDAY
•Pleasing the Pollinators Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Town Hall, Founders Room, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Free admission. Many winged creatures pollinate the plants that provide brilliant color and fragrance in local gardens. Invite hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, bees and even bats into the landscape. Learn about habitat requirements and the plants that different pollinators favor and then be on the way to creating a rewarding garden for one’s pleasure as well as a critical haven for declining pollinator populations. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.