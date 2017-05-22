Queen Creek celebrates Public Works Week

The town of Queen Creek is celebrating Public Works Week, May 21-27.
With the theme “Public Works Connects Us,” the week is a reminder of the important, core functions the professionals in the public works field provide on a daily basis.
The Queen Creek Public Works Department, led by Public Works Director Troy White, is comprised of many important divisions including streets, solid waste, recycling, facility maintenance, the capital improvement program, fleet and municipal grounds.
As the town continues to grow, the need for a strong and reliable public works department becomes increasingly important.
Having adequate infrastructure is a core component of a successful community. Recognizing the need to build and improve roadways, the Queen Creek Town Council has approved a number of CIP road improvement projects.
Road improvement projects under construction:
- Ocotillo Road: Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop – Improvements include expanding Ocotillo from two to four lanes with a center turn lane, adding sidewalk, curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes sewer, water, and storm drain, and converting the overhead electric to underground on Ocotillo Road. The project also includes development of Picket Post Square on the northwest corner and new traffic signals on Ocotillo at Ellsworth Road and Heritage Loop. The project is anticipated to be complete in late June or early July.
- Riggs Road – Recker to Power: The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is in the process of improving Riggs Road from Recker to Ellsworth Road, the second phase of a five-phase improvement project. The project includes widening the roadway to include new travel and turn lanes, drainage modifications and traffic safety upgrades. The project is anticipated to be complete fall 2017.
Road improvement projects currently in the design phase include:
- Crismon Road – Queen Creek to Germann: The project consists of paving, curb and gutter to extend Crismon Road north from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road with one lane in each direction; it will also include intersection and streetlight improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin summer 2017.
- Ellsworth and Queen Creek Intersection (Phase 2): Realignment and softening of the Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection. The intersection will shift slightly north to improve traffic flow and movement. The project also includes street, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk, landscape and traffic signal improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and slightly east on Queen Creek Road. Construction is anticipated to being in 2017.
- Power Road – Ocotillo to Brooks Farm: Widening the roadway to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane with curb and sidewalks. Improvements will also include undergrounding utilities, irrigation and a box culvert crossing at Sonoqui Wash. Construction is anticipated to being in spring 2018.
- Ellsworth Road – Empire to Hunt Highway: Widening Ellsworth Road south of Empire Boulevard. Improvements also include installing curb and gutter, raised medians and street lights on the east side of the road. A new traffic signal and box culvert will also be installed.
From fixing roadways and maintaining parks to removing trash, the town’s public works department is always there. A community cannot function without the skills and expertise of public works.
To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.