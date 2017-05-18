Queen Creek celebrates Small Business Week

National Small Business Week celebrates small business owners and the impact they have on communities. At the May 3 Town Council meeting, the week of April 29-May 6 was declared Small Business Week in Queen Creek.
“Queen Creek supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s small businesses do what they do best – grow their business, create jobs and ensure our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today,” Vice Mayor Jeff Brown said in a press release.
Small business owners are often pioneers who think big, take risks and work hard. Small businesses create character and help communities preserve their unique culture.
They also have strong impact on the economy; there are approximately 28 million small businesses in the country and they create nearly two out of three jobs.
In honor of small business week, the town encouraged residents to visit small businesses within the community.
Shopping local also helps a community. When citizens shop and dine in Queen Creek, they support community programs and services such as parks, recreation programs and public safety. Staying local keeps tax dollars in Queen Creek, helping the economy, schools and more.
To help increase awareness of local businesses and the benefits of shopping local, the town offers a Shop Queen Creek program.
To register your Queen Creek business in the Shop QC program, complete an online registration form at queencreek.org/ShopQC. There is no cost to join and benefits include a listing on the town’s website, promotional support through the Town’s social media channels and access to a variety of marketing and promotional opportunities. Businesses must be in the town limits and/or be a member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
National Small Business Week is an initiative of the U.S. Small Businesses Association. For more information, visit SBA.gov.