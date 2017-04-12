Queen Creek classes and meetings April 12-May 3

E-mail your classes and meetings information to qcnews@newszap.com. Be sure to include the name of the event, time, date, location with address and contact information along with a brief description of the event.
APRIL 12-WEDNESDAY
*Budget Committee Meeting: 8-11 a.m., Queen Creek Town Hall Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
*Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
*Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter, Seminar: 7 p.m., San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Free. Open to the public. The guest speaker will be Garry Cantley, regional archaeologist for Bureau of Indian Affairs, Archaeological Resources and Crime Prevention. He will discuss the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, one of the federal government’s tools against looting of archaeological resources on federal and Indian land. Besides giving an overview of the law, he will intersperse the presentation with discussion of previous ARPA investigations. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
APRIL 15-SATURDAY
American Legion Post 129: 9 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Generally meets on the third Saturday of the month. For more information, visit http://www.queencreeklegion.com/ or call or e-mail info@queencreeklegion.com.
APRIL 17-MONDAY
Third Annual Central Arizona College Job Expo: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., CAC San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley. Open to the public, including high school seniors. For more information, call Ann Mitchell at 520-494-5428 or e-mail her at ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.
APRIL 19-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings do not begin before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
APRIL 27-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the lunch mob. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
APRIL 29-SATURDAY
Pleasing the Pollinators Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Town Hall, Founders Room, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Free admission. Many winged creatures pollinate the plants that provide brilliant color and fragrance in local gardens. Invite hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, bees and even bats into the landscape. Learn about habitat requirements and the plants that different pollinators favor and then be on the way to creating a rewarding garden for one’s pleasure as well as a critical haven for declining pollinator populations. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
MAY 3-WEDNESDAY
*Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
*Women’s HealthRhythms Drumming: 6:30-8 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. For women ages 18 and older. $10 cash at door. Walk-ins are welcome. Instructor SusyJeanne Manning uses drumming and other recreational music-making as a tool for wellness. The activity has been known to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance creativity in people. Call or text 480-862-3306 for registration or questions or visit www.drumcircles4allseasons.com.