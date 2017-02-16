Queen Creek community land use workshop is tonight, Feb. 16

The town of Queen Creek will be presenting new ways of guiding future land use and development at a community workshop from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the town hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
At the meeting, residents will be asked to provide their opinion on the types of development they envision as the town continues to grow.
“We appreciate all of the input we have received from the community on our General Plan update,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “The General Plan provides the framework for our community, which is why having feedback is so important. Understanding how our land is planned and sharing your thoughts is an extremely important piece of our update.”
At the community workshop, new General Plan land use categories and a new land use map will be presented for resident review and comment. The new land use map will provide places for a variety of housing types, walkable communities, employment and retail areas.
Based on the community comments received, the land use map and land use categories will be refined. As required by state law, the General Plan guides growth and development through a land use map and land use categories. State law requires all re-zonings to be in conformance with the General Plan land use map.
In addition to guiding land use, the General Plan includes chapters on transportation, parks and open space, economic development, public services, housing, the environment, water, cost of development and growth areas that provide goals and policies to guide other areas as the town population increases. These elements are based on best practices and reflect recently completed plans, including the Transportation Master Plan, the South Specific Area Plan, the North Specific Area Plan and the Economic Development Strategic Plan as well as the Parks and Recreation Master Plan update that is also being conducted.
The draft plan will be presented to the community, the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission and the Queen Creek Town Council for feedback. The final plan, once approved by town council, will go to the residents of Queen Creek for a vote in May 2018.
To learn more about the General Plan update, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.