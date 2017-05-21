Queen Creek considering bridge-naming policy to honor exemplary citizens

Sossaman Road. Ellsworth Loop Road. Rittenhouse Road.
Each of the three thoroughfares bears the name of a Queen Creek founding family.
The town of Queen Creek is considering expanding its recognition policies to include an honorary naming policy from streets to town bridges.
Troy White, the town’s public works director, updated the Queen Creek Town Council about the proposed policy during the council’s regular meeting May 17.
The meeting took place at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. All council members were present.
They were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.
Mr. White’s presentation may be viewed on the town’s website at http://queencreek.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/21173/124.
Creating the policy
Mr. White said the purpose of the discussion was to determine whether the council was interested in adopting a bridge-naming policy for the town.
He reminded the council that on Sept. 21, it approved the Transportation Advisory Committee work plan that included an item about honorary street name designations. Their purpose would be to recognize and honor distinguished Queen Creek residents who have made a significant and positive contribution to the town of Queen Creek, according to Mr. White’s presentation.
The committee was then directed to work with town staff to develop a policy and bring it to the council.
Why not roads?
The policy would focus on naming bridges instead of roads, Mr. White said. That was because local streets already have a community connection, plus people could be confused by streets with two names — the town name and the honorary name, he said.
Nominations could come from multiple sources, according to Mr. White. They are:
- any resident or landowner within the corporate town limits;
- a business within the corporate town limits; or
- a council member.
Proposed ways to apply
Applications would require the following:
- the name and contact information of the submitter;
- the name of the person to be honored, who could be a past or current resident, living or deceased);
site of the bridge to be named;
- the historical significance and contribution the nominated person provided to the town; and a minimum of
- signatures from current Queen Creek residents in support of the nomination.
Nominations would be submitted to the town clerk, who would forward them to the Transportation Advisory Committee to consider. The submitter would have the opportunity to state their case at a committee meeting.
The committee would forward its recommendation to the town council, who would vote for or against it.
The town would pay for all costs to build and install the honorary signage, Mr. White said.
The council could vote to remove an honorary sign, he said.
“I call this the ‘give me an out’ part of the policy. You may honor somebody, something might happen that would make you maybe not want to honor them anymore, so there has to be a mechanism way for actually removing that name if the council would choose to do so,” Mr. White said.
Mr. White asked if the council had any comments or questions; the council members had none.
In a phone interview the day after the meeting, Vice Mayor Brown said he supported the concept and had questions about its cost.
“I had originally asked about honorary namings after the passing of Lisa Coletto. My thought was that she and others who gave a lot to the community should be honored in some way,” Vice Mayor Brown said.
“Now I’m happy that we have identified a process we can use.”
Ms. Coletto served on the Queen Creek Town Council for two terms, from 2000 to 2008. At age 27, she was the youngest person to be elected to the town council, according to information released by the town after
Ms. Coletto died at the age of 44 on July 4.
She served as vice mayor in 2003 and served on several municipal commissions and committees.
Councilwoman Wheatley called the proposed policy “pretty solid.”
“I think it’s a great way to honor exemplary residents,” she said during a phone interview the day after the meeting. “Naming our bridges instead of streets is a perfect move since the duplicate road names could be confusing for residents and businesses.
“My take away is this is what we’re wanting to do. Now we really need to get the word out to the public and make them aware of it,” she said.
Mr. White said he was going to speak to Town Manager John Kross about where the policy goes from here.
