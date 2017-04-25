Queen Creek continues process to annex two San Tan Valley properties

Mayor: ‘Any taxes assessed by the (Pinal) county will continue to be collected by Pinal County’
At its April 19 regular meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council held two public hearings regarding the potential annexations of two properties in the town’s planning area.
They are: Banner Health’s Banner Ironwood Medical Center, which has been in the planning area since 200, and is on Gantzel Road south of Combs; and Amerco, two undeveloped properties that have been in the planning area since 1999 and are generally located at the southeast corner of Ellsworth Road and Empire Boulevard.
No action was taken during the public hearings.
The town’s planning area, which extends beyond the municipality’s current borders, was last approved in 2008 and indicates areas that the town may annex in the future.
The properties that were part of the public hearings on April 19 are in Pinal County. The town of Queen Creek has a long history of being located in both Maricopa and Pinal counties, and the planning area has encompassed areas within both counties since 1999.
The public hearings, which were attended by a number of San Tan Valley residents, identified several areas of misinformation regarding the annexation process, residency and the town of Queen Creek planning area.
Annexation process
There are state laws that guide the annexation process. To succeed, petition signatures must represent more than half the property owners and more than half the assessed value in the area to be annexed.
In considering applications for annexation, the town council reviews the following criteria to establish the interest in bringing the property into the town:
- Financial: Analysis of fiscal impact to the town including one-time and reoccurring revenues and expenses.
- Economic development: Potential for desired growth; job creation in targeted clusters and opportunities identified in the town’s Economic Development Strategic Plan.
- Civic: Growth of our political subdivision, civic pride and sense of community.
- Planning and building: Impacts to the town’s land use program; parks, trails and open space program; surrounding properties; extent of compliant/non-compliant structures.
- Public safety: Impacts to existing program; demand for new services.
- Legal: Considerations for successful annexation; identification of required process and procedures.
Residency
Because the U.S. Postal Service establishes ZIP codes for efficient mail delivery, Queen Creek ZIP code boundaries do not always match the town of Queen Creek’s incorporated municipal boundaries.
Areas outside the incorporated town limits are often referred to as Queen Creek since the “Queen Creek” name is used in property mailing addresses assigned by the post office.
Prior to 2009, the properties in the unincorporated area of Pinal County now referred to as “San Tan Valley” had Queen Creek mailing addresses. The town of Queen Creek has never “de-annexed” any areas.
Planning area
The town identifies a planning area, or growth area, in the voter-approved General Plan, last updated in 2008. The planning area identifies areas located outside of the town boundaries that plan to be located within the town in future years.
Planning areas help developers determine where they want to build, with the expectation that if they build in the town’s planning area, they will be in the town at some point.
Established jurisdictions work with one another to ensure their planning areas are coordinated.
Determining planning area boundaries involves an exhaustive public outreach process including those property owners in the planning area boundaries. In all cases when the town has considered changes to its municipal planning area, proper notice and outreach to land owners within the proposed planning area has occurred.
The town will only annex properties in unincorporated areas of Maricopa and Pinal counties. Annexation does not change the county in which the property is located.
Additionally, any taxes assessed by the county will continue to be collected by the county, regardless of annexation.
“In order to consider annexing a property, there must be benefits to both the town and property,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “The property must be a good fit for our community and not a burden to our current residents or businesses – financially, physically or from a safety perspective. Both the Banner Ironwood Medical Center and the Amerco properties are consistent with the General Plan, our economic development plan and provide financial benefits to our community. In return Queen Creek provides them with services, stability and consistency.”
Mayor Barney continued, “Annexing these properties would not change their location in Pinal County, nor the customers they serve. Additionally, any taxes assessed by the county will continue to be collected by Pinal County.”
The next step in the formal annexation process is consideration of ordinances related to the annexations at the May 17 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.
Information regarding any public meetings related to the annexation will be posted on the town’s website, QueenCreek.org.
For more information about the annexation process in general, or the properties going through the town’s annexation process, visit QueenCreek.org/Annexation.