Queen Creek council approves annexations of Banner Ironwood, Amerco property

Banner Ironwood Medical Center and the Amerco property, both in San Tan Valley, will be annexed to the town of Queen Creek.
During its regular meeting May 17, the Queen Creek Town Council voted unanimously to approve the proposed annexations.
The meeting took place at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. All council members were present.
They were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.
The vote came after a contentious public hearing held during the council’s April 19 meeting. San Tan Valley residents filled the council chambers to state their opposition of the annexations, saying their voices were not being heard.
(Read related story at http://queencreekindependent.com/news/san-tan-valley-residents-tell-town-council-want-heard-regarding-proposed-annexations/.)
The town sought to annex both Banner Health’s Banner Ironwood Medical Center, a three-parcel property on about 80 acres at 37000 N. Gantzel Road, and the Amerco property — two parcels on about 40 acres at the southeast corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Road.
The annexation would not change the county in which either parcel is located. Both will remain in Pinal County, according to a press release.
There is a 30-day waiting period before the annexations will be effective. Town services will begin on June 16, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Amerco is the parent company for U-Haul, according to its website: https://www.amerco.com/. Amerco Real Estate owns the 40-acre undeveloped property at Empire and Ellsworth roads, just north of the San Tan Flat restaurant.
Amerco representative Carolyn Oberholtzer of Phoenix-based Bergin, Frakes, Smalley & Oberholtzer PLLC, and her company are working with Earnhardt Auto on development plans for a Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep dealership at that location, she said in an e-mailed response to questions.
The annexation vote was part of the council’s May 17 consent agenda. Its items are considered by the town to be routine and can be enacted by one motion and one vote, according to an explanation on the agenda.
Members of the town council or staff may comment on or remove an item for separate discussion and consideration.
Prior to the vote on the consent agenda, Mayor Barney read a statement that although the consent agenda does not involve public comment, as the chair, he would allow a spokesperson to comment on behalf of a group.
“Previous steps have allowed for public comment and we appreciated the participation received on those items,” he said.
Mayor Barney also said the council received two separate petitions regarding the annexation issues and they would be entered into the public record.
The only public comment was made by Julie Phillips, a San Tan Valley resident who opposed the annexations. She said she did not represent a group, only herself.
Ms. Phillips told the council she was “concerned with the aggressive nature of the annexation of commercial properties Queen Creek is doing to San Tan Valley.”
“I was interested in reading the article last week from your mayor stating what a good neighbor Queen Creek has always been to San Tan Valley. Going systematically through a community and annexing businesses to pad your town coffers at the expense of your neighboring community doesn’t seem friendly to me,” she said, adding she and her family will no longer shop in Queen Creek.
“We are now pledged to fight harder for our community and not let you carve it up until we are a hodgepodge of disjointed areas of Pinal County.”
Prior to the vote, Councilman Hoffman asked that consent agenda Item F to approve the pre-annexation agreement with Amerco be removed for a separate vote. The council approved the item with a 5-2 vote, with council members Hoffman and Turley voting no.
In other consent agenda matters:
Town Manager John Kross asked that Item C be removed and rescheduled to the council’s June 7 meeting.
The item was the consideration and possible approval of Resolution 1145-17 to approve Amendment No. 2 to renew the three-year cooperation agreement with Maricopa County to participate in Maricopa County’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Mr. Kross said he had received some additional information about the matter and wanted to research it more thoroughly prior to a vote.
The town council voted unanimously to approve the remainder of the consent agenda. The approved items are:
•$145,000 to Cleanview Sewer Inspection LLC, for sewer and storm drain video inspection services;
•a one-year lease on premises at 22249 S. Ellsworth Road with Painting Wonderland LLC;
•Ordinance 641-17 annexing certain real property to the town of Queen Creek pursuant to ARS 9-471.N adding right-of-way to the existing town limits, which are generally described as the north half of the Ocotillo Road alignment, .5-mile west of Power Road;
•$78,263 for a construction-manager-at-risk contract with Achen Gardner for Empire Road and Hunt Highway improvements.
Town council meetings generally begin at 5:30 p.m. in Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings do not begin before 7 p.m.
Meeting agendas and the council’s information packet can be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org. Click on the meeting listing on the town’s Calendar.
For more information, call the town at 480-358-3000.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.