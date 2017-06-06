Queen Creek council members use mash-up of citizen suggestions to create park name

It could have been called Ellsworth Tower Park, Spur Station or even Corner Pocket Park. But after much discussion, the Queen Creek Town Council voted unanimously to name the new parklet in downtown Queen Creek Picket Post Square.
The decision was made during the council’s regular meeting May 3 in the town hall. Present were Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley. Mayor Gail Barney participated by phone.
Located at the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads, the 1/4-acre pocket park site is in the heart of the Town Center and considered to be a continuation of the downtown rejuvenation of Queen Creek, according to the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
Its amenities include a clock tower, water feature, open turf area and adjacent landscaping, seat walls, site lighting, sidewalks and enhanced paving, accent columns with planter pots and the words Town Center in freestanding block letters facing the intersection.
In addition, a plaque honoring five of the town’s founding fathers will be installed on the back side of the clock tower. The bronze engraving will feature Ralph Pomeroy, the former superintendent of schools; Robert Eberle, an early Realtor who started the original Villages at Queen Creek residential development and the first Kiwanis Club in Queen Creek; and Steve Sossaman, Mark Schnepf and Paul Gardner, all of whom were members of Queen Creek’s first town council.
The plaza and turf area can host a variety of social events and provides a place for downtown visitors to relax.
Suggested names
In March, the town opened the naming process to the community, whose members could submit their suggestions through April 3 via a form on the town’s website.
Recommendations needed to follow the town’s park-naming policy, which was approved in 2007, Marnie Schubert, the town’s communications, marketing and recreation director, told the council during the May 3 meeting.
The names had to be reflective of the park’s geographic location, natural or geological features near the park or have cultural or historical significance to the town or the surrounding area, according to Ms. Schubert’s presentation.
Also, it could refer to the family name of an individual or a family who made a significant contribution to the community, country or state or in the field of parks and recreation; or reflect the use of the park, she said.
The town received 59 qualified responses, Ms. Schubert said.
“We wanted to reach as many people as possible and give them an opportunity to provide options,” the marketing director said. “They were very extensive.”
Some submissions did not meet the criteria, Ms. Schubert said.
“More were more funny than not, like a Parky McParkface-type submission. We did get a few of those,” Ms. Schubert told the council lightheartedly, eliciting laughs from the council and audience members.
The qualified submissions were turned over to the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee which this year is composed of two council members and 11 resident volunteers.
The committee was created to assist and advise the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation staff, according to the town’s website.
Committee members also act in an advisory capacity to the town council in the development and continuing review of goals and objectives for Queen Creek’s parks, trails and open spaces as well as recreational programs and events.
The top four
Committee members discussed the submitted names at their April 11 meeting, winnowing the field of 59 to their favorite four: Ellsworth Clock Tower Park, Picket Post Park, The Spur and Silver Queen Square.
Ellsworth Clock Tower Park pays homage to the Ellsworth brothers who helped found the community. Picket Post Park refers to the Picket Post Creek that was at the base of the Silver Queen Mine in the eastern mountains surrounding the town of Superior.
When the Silver Queen Mine opened for production, the name of the Picket Post Creek was changed to Queen Creek.
That creek runs down from the mountains, past the mine, through the Queen Creek Canyon and into the area surrounding the present day town of Queen Creek, according to the town’s website.
The Spur was suggested as a nod to the town’s equestrian history and well as the railroad spurs in the area, according to the name submission.
Silver Queen Square refers to the mine at the beginning of Queen Creek being established, according to the submission.
“Kind of the neat thing about this process is that the PRAC members along with the staff members, even those of us who have been here for years, got a really in-depth history lesson,” Adam Robinson, the town’s recreation supervisor, told the council at the May 3 meeting. “People took their time to really think about how that park’s name could help promote the history of Queen Creek. That was pretty neat. Everyone who has read through these has commented about something they learned they didn’t know before.”
Who liked what
Councilman Benning serves on the PRAC. At the May 3 meeting, he said he liked one name discussed at the April committee meeting, but had come to prefer another by May 3.
“At the end of the day, I really like The Spur,” Councilman Benning said. “And I like the representation of Queen Creek growing and spreading and like fingers of the spur spreading out into the community.”
Councilwoman Turley said she likes history. She said she was having a difficult time deciding between the four suggestions because she liked all of them.
“Just for me, Picket Post Park. I don’t know, it just has a nice ring to it. It’s not too long. It’s not too short. It’s not ‘Queen Creek,’ which for me is nice that it’s different,” she said.
Councilwoman Wheatley said she too liked the historical references to the names.
“I love the history of it and I love the conversation spark when you get to help someone, whether they’ve been here for years or they’re a new resident or just visiting, just starting that conversation about the history of Queen Creek and why it is the way it is today,” Councilwoman Wheatley said.
She asked Mr. Robinson about the name of another park in the downtown area.
“The joke is that you could tell somebody to get here to the town hall, you go past Picket Post Park but if you’ve gone past the Pocket Park for Pups you’ve gone too far,” he said in a lighthearted manner.
Councilwoman Wheatley said she liked having conversations that include, “well, did you know?”
Vice Mayor Brown suggested the council select its favorites and turn the decision back to the community via social media.
Mayor Barney agreed, suggesting the council give the public a few more days to consider their options.
Councilman Hoffman said he liked the term “square” as in public square.
“That said, I don’t like Silver Queen Square. Picket Park Square, that’s got a nice ring to it,” he said, adding the council might consider a mash-up of names, such as The Spur Clock Tower.
Councilwoman Oliphant said she also liked the term “square” and liked the sound of Picket Post Square. Councilwoman Turley agreed she also liked the name.
The winning mash-up
Recognizing a growing consensus in favor of Picket Post Square, the council unanimously voted to approve the name.
“Picket Post Square was selected because it relates to the history of the town’s name, designates the location and incorporates the horse post that remains in the new parklet,” Vice Mayor Brown said in a press release. “We appreciate all of the names submitted by the community and look forward to completion of this new community amenity.”
Picket Post Park was submitted by Tami Ray during the town’s call for name submissions.
The town hopes to set a date next week for the park’s grand opening celebration, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions. The date will be determined by the construction schedule, she said.
For more information, visit the town’s website.
