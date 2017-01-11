Queen Creek council OKs up to $345,000 for municipal signage

Differing opinions results in 4-3 vote
While members of the Queen Creek Town Council agreed signage is needed for the town’s new municipal center, they were split on how much should be spent and when to spend it.
During their Dec. 21 regular meeting, council members voted 4-3 to approve up to $345,000 for the design, construction and installation of monument entries, way-finding signage and building signs on the campus of the new Fire Station No. 411 and public safety building, including a community chambers, in downtown Queen Creek.
Voting in favor of the proposed cost were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Dawn Oliphant and council members Robin Benning and Craig Barnes, according to a video of the meeting that may be viewed at http://queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/watch-town-council-meetings.
Voting against it were council members Jeff Brown, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley, according to the video.
The project
The municipal center is being built on town-owned land adjoining the present municipal services building and town hall at 22358 S. Ellsworth Road and facing Ellsworth Loop to the west. The project was budgeted at $18.9 million. Of that, $2.6 million was budgeted during fiscal year 2014-15 for design services and $16.3 million was budgeted during fiscal year 2015-16 for construction, according to the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
Construction of the fire station began in late June. Construction of the public safety building and the multi-purpose chambers began in August.
Fire Station No. 411 should be completed in March. The public safety building and multi-purpose chambers are expected to be completed in July, according to the town’s website.
The signage
During her presentation to the council at the Dec. 21 meeting, Marnie Schubert, the town’s director of communications, marketing and recreation, told the council about $25,000 of the money would be paid to Phoenix-based Esser Design for its design services.
The town has used Esser on previous projects, including updating the design of its community entry monuments, according to a memo from Ms. Schubert included in the council information packet.
Ms. Schubert said in her presentation all proposed projects would go out for bid and proposed contracts would go before the council for its approval. She said the town’s goal is to have all signage installed by late June.
In her memo, Ms. Schubert wrote the new buildings will dramatically change the layout of the campus and location of various town services. In an effort to ensure that residents and stakeholders know which building to visit to receive the services they seek, identifying and directional signage will be necessary throughout the campus.
In addition, she wrote, she recommended the proposed signage and entry monuments have a unifying design.
Councilwoman Wheatley asked for more information about the number of signs that might be required.
“Before they design it, they don’t have an idea of what kind of dollar amount we’re looking at?” she asked Ms. Schubert.
“They would be designing the signs themselves and letting us know what is most appropriate. … Based on estimates and informal queries, they estimate the cost to be about $345,000,” Ms. Schubert said.
“I’ve thought a lot about this. … I know we still get a lot of foot traffic but we’re living in a digital world, a lot is done online, by phone,” Councilwoman Wheatley said. “We’re still a smaller town and eventually we’ll add to the campus, but even looking at how much Google Maps has advanced, I want to make sure it is clear where to go. But I feel as in the number of buildings I feel it is overboard. I think we can do it more simplistic, can do it for a lot less.”
Mayor Barney said the council will get to discuss and vote on each step of the process.
“We will see what the amounts will be. We may be able to adjust the dollar amounts as the process goes forward,” Mayor Barney said.
Councilwoman Turley said she agreed with Councilwoman Wheatley.
“I think it would be beautiful but it would be a lot,” Councilwoman Turley said, adding she would like to see something simpler that doesn’t cost “a third of a million dollars.
“I don’t think I’ll be in support of it tonight,” she said.
Councilman Barnes said he supported the funding, saying signs are expensive and the way-finding signage is much-needed.
“Our signs are not that good. When driving by you don’t see them. People have trouble trying to find the chamber, MCSO. I think $345,000 is not out of line. I do some of this so know what it costs to do this. We have to build it so it’s indestructible. The federal government told us we have to make sure there are extra footings so nobody gets hurt,” Councilman Barnes said.
Vice Mayor Oliphant said she looks at the entire project as a campus where the new buildings will have to mix with the old buildings.
“People get lost coming here. They can’t pay their water bill. I’m looking at it as a package altogether. … I want it to look nice. We’re growing up. We need very nice professional signs that will last a long time.”
Councilman Benning said he recognized it is hard to make a decision when council members do not know for sure whether they are voting on one big electronic sign or 150 smaller signs. He said he can support the $345,000 “because I know it will come back to us on an item-to-item basis.”
He said he recalled when the town was voting to erect its new community entry monuments.
“The number instead of going down went up and we had to say we’re not doing that,” Councilman Benning said.
He said he has on many occasions been stopped by a resident in the parking lot of the municipal complex and asked where he or she can drop off a payment.
“When it’s a day-to-day operation they need to be able to find their way to that department,” he said.
He added he remembered when the council approved $100,000 for signage at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre and said he wished he had realized how small that sign was going to be.
Councilman Brown said he wanted to be clear that the cost included footings and running electrical conduit.
He asked Ms. Schubert for an idea of how many signs would be needed.
Ms. Schubert said four entry monuments are being considered — one at each major entry point which would be two along Ellsworth Loop and another two along Ellsworth Road. There also could be numerous way-finding signs inside the campus as well as signage on the exterior of the buildings to indicate what department is inside them.
Councilwoman Turley said she doesn’t believe the signs are necessary at this point. She said she believes the project could be accomplished for less.
Councilman Barnes disagreed.
“We could do it cheaper, yes, we could, but that’s what it would look like — cheaper. We’re looking for quality that will last. It needs to be nice-looking,” he said.
Queen Creek resident Kenneth Crouch believes $345,000 is too much to pay for signage, he said during a phone interview. He said he e-mailed each member of the council after attending the Dec. 21 meeting to voice his concerns.
Mr. Crouch said he believes the council in general is doing a good job managing the town’s money and growth.
He said several council members responded to his e-mail; however, he declined to say who.
Mr. Crouch said they told him they understood his concern. Some said they approved the expenditure to get the ball rolling and that no money per se had been approved.
“I said if this was coming out of your retirement fund, I think you’d find a less expensive way to do this,” he said. “We’ll wait and see what they find.”
The Queen Creek Town Council typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. No public hearings take place prior to 7 p.m. To view agendas and commission packets, visit the town’s website at www.queencreek.org and click on the Calendar.
