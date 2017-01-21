Queen Creek council recommends restaurant liquor licenses for approval

During their regular meeting Jan. 18, members of the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously recommended for approval three liquor license and one micro-brewery liquor license applications for three new restaurants that will be built in Queen Creek. They were:
•A new Series 12 restaurant liquor license (license No. 1207A848) submitted by Kuei-Yun Zhou for Sushi Neko, 23670 S. Power Road No. 102.
•A new Series 12 restaurant liquor license (license No. 1207A853) submitted by Jared Repinksi for Brooklyn V’s Pizza, 20911 E. Rittenhouse Road No. 102.
•A new Series 12 restaurant liquor license (license No. 1207A857) submitted by Brian McKean for Old Ellsworth Brewing Company, 22005 S. Ellsworth Road.
•A new Series 03 micro-brewery liquor license (license No. 03073108) submitted by Brian McKean for Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road
Present at the meeting were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.
In addition, the council unanimously voted to approve all items on its consent agenda, many of which were the purchases of equipment for the town’s fire stations. Matters listed under the consent agenda are considered to be routine and can be enacted by one motion and one vote.
They were:
•$47,590 to L.N. Curtis and Sons to purchase allied equipment for new fire apparatus.
•$53,549 to Motorola Solutions to purchase communications equipment for new fire apparatus.
•$64,428 to United Fire Equipment to purchase personal protective equipment for new fire apparatus.
•$151,110 to U.S. Digital Designs to purchase fire station alerting systems for fire stations No. 1 and 3.
•$56,155 to the city of Mesa for the installation of G2 fire station alerting systems for fire stations No. 1 and 3.
•$52,023 to L.N. Curtis & Sons to purchase personal protective clothing for new firefighter recruits.
•$28,712 to Contractors West to purchase ITS equipment.
•$52,477 to Logicalis for network switches and wireless access points.
•$30,939 to ECD Systems to purchase security camera systems.
The Queen Creek Town Council typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. No public hearings take place prior to 7 p.m.
To view agendas and council packets, visit the town’s website at www.queencreek.org and click on the Calendar.