Queen Creek council on Nov. 15 to discuss town’s mission, vision, values

A discussion on the town’s mission, vision and values is slated at the Wednesday, Nov. 15, meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
This item is on the agenda as a follow-up to the discussion at the council’s strategic planning session from February and is one of the action items on the summary action plan. Teresa Makinen of MacPro Services LLC will be facilitating the meeting. It will be the only item on the Nov. 15 council meeting, according to the agenda at queencreek.org.
Town council meetings are broadcast live at queencreek.org and at Ustream.tv/councilmeeting. Recordings of previous meetings are available on the town’s website.