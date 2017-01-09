Queen Creek’s debt refunding results in savings of $17.1 million

The town of Queen Creek recently refinanced, known in the industry as “refunded,” $54.1 million of the town’s debt. The purpose of the refunding was to capitalize on savings from lower interest rates, without extending the term of the debt. Due to the timing, the debt was refunded at an interest rate of 2.35 percent, according to a press release.
“The final results of the refunding are extremely positive,” Queen Creek Finance Director Scott McCarty said in the release. “The savings were absolutely outstanding; the $12.5 million in savings equates to approximately 20 percent savings. Three percent savings is considered good, so we could not be happier with the results of this effort.”
The original bonds were issued to help develop infrastructure in a new and growing community, including funding for streets, traffic signals, Ellsworth Loop Road project, library, parks and the municipal center. The bonds for the Ellsworth Loop Road project were issued in 2006 as part of an Improvement District. The town issued a $54 million debt to pay for the construction of Ellsworth Loop Road; both the town and private land owners in the Improvement District pay annual assessments for their share of the improvements.
A new law passed by the state legislature in 2016 allowed the town to refund, or refinance the privately-owned land within an improvement district as well. The town of Queen Creek is the first to utilize the new law, and the refunding effort of the privately-owned bonds resulted in $4.6 million in savings. The interest rate was reduced from five percent to 2.7 percent, and the life of the debt was reduced from 15 to 12 years. All the savings are passed on to the 24 property owners in the Improvement District.
“Both of the refunding efforts are of huge benefit to the Town and our residents,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “The refunding of the town’s bonds results in a direct savings for Queen Creek, and the refunding of the privately-owned bonds not only benefits our businesses in Town Center, it reduces the Town’s risk as we are responsible for any unpaid private assessments. The results of these efforts are extremely positive, and an example of how, as a town, we make every effort to be fiscally responsible.”
The success of both refunding efforts is partially due to historically low interest rates and timing of the sales. The Town’s recent bond rating upgrade was also a major contributing factor. In 2016, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, both leading providers of credit ratings, completed independent reviews of the Town’s credit rating, both resulting in an upgrade. S&P upgraded the Town’s rating from AA- to AA while Fitch Ratings upgraded from A+ to AA, a two-step upgrade.
The rating upgrade and refunding results directly relate to several of the strategic priorities outlined in the Town’s Corporate Strategic Plan, providing a secure future and effective government. “Both of these efforts aid in strengthening our financial future and ensuring financial stability,” Queen Creek Town Manager John Kross said in the release. “Not only is this an example of an effective local government, it is also an example of legislation that helps municipalities and local businesses.”
For more information about either report, visit StandardandPoors.com and Fitchratings.com. For more information about the town, including the budget, visit QueenCreek.org.