Queen Creek declares April 4 Volunteer Service Recognition Day

The Queen Creek mayor and town council joined more than 3,200 county officials and mayors across the country in an initiative to highlight the impact of national service in tackling local problems. Mayor Gail Barney declared April 4 Volunteer Service Recognition Day.
“Service helps define a community, and we have wonderful men and women here in Queen Creek who are committed to helping others,” said Mayor Barney in a press release. “We appreciate the time dedicated not only to the town, but the volunteer work that takes place every day throughout our community. I encourage our residents to continue taking care of one another. Thank you for making Queen Creek a fantastic community where we value one another and are willing to lend a helping hand.”
In 2016, generous individuals and groups donated more than 77,000 hours of their time and expertise to the town of Queen Creek. Volunteers help keep Queen Creek beautiful through cleans-ups of the washes, parks and trails, and prepare for emergencies by filling sandbags.
Volunteers also assist with youth sports, special events and the senior program. Individuals and groups contribute to the town, and through their dedicated efforts, volunteers saved the town over $1.75 million in 2016.
Additionally, residents donate their time and expertise to help make decisions for the community and guide the future of Queen Creek through their service on Town boards and commissions.
In an effort to recognize the important work of volunteers, the town council invites residents to nominate individuals for the Great Neighbor program. Each quarter the town council acknowledges community members who have been recommended by their neighbors for going above and beyond.
The ceremony is held during a council meeting with a certificate presentation and photo opportunity.
To nominate someone who volunteers and deserves to be recognized as a Great Neighbor, nominate them by June 7 at QueenCreek.org/GreatNeighbor.
The County Day of Recognition for National Service is a nationwide effort to recognize the positive impact of national service in communities, to thank those who serve and to encourage residents to give back to their communities.
The day is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and Cities of Service.
To learn more about volunteer efforts with the town, visit QueenCreek.org/Volunteer.