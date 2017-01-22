Queen Creek declares Feb. 5-11 Canada Week

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney has signed a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 5 as Canada Week. The town of Queen Creek is a member of the Canada Arizona Business Council and Canadian visitors contribute to the area economy.
According to the Arizona Governor’s Office, Canadians contribute more than $920 million to the economy.
“We appreciate that our neighbors to the north choose Arizona and Queen Creek to visit,” Mayor Barney said in a press release. “There are a variety of events happening in the area to celebrate Canada Week, and I encourage our community to celebrate our strong partnership.”
The Queen Creek Olive Mill celebrated Canada Week, Jan. 14-22. Additionally, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrated the inaugural direct flight from Calgary, Alberta, earlier this month.
For more information about the Canada Arizona Business Council, visit CANAZ.net.