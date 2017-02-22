Queen Creek declares March 15-19 Roots N’ Boots Week

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney recently declared March 15-19 as Roots ‘N Boots Week in Queen Creek.
Roots N’ Boots is a signature community event celebrating Queen Creek’s rural, equestrian and agricultural roots. Held at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road, the event kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 with community roping and barrel racing.
The PRCA rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. A 3 p.m. matinee will be held Sunday, March 19.
2017 PRCA rodeo tickets are priced at $16 per adult general admission and $7 for children 12 and under. A family pack including two adult and two children general admission tickets is $40. Box seats are $24 and general admission for active military (with an ID) is $10.
Gates open two hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance.
The event also includes entertainment, rodeo dance, vendors and carnival. The carnival will be open Friday through Sunday. Presale wristbands are priced at $18 each. Parking is $5 per day, per vehicle; $10 for preferred parking, as available.
Visit RootsNBoots.org for more information including a full schedule of events and ticket-sales location information.