Queen Creek elementary students honored by town council

The Queen Creek Town Council honored 39 students as its Star Students ceremony held prior to the council’s May 3 regular meeting.
The ceremony recognizes elementary school students who go above and beyond, obey rules and demonstrate good citizenship.
Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized during the ceremony.
The following students were recognized:
•American Leadership Academy, Ironwood Campus: Lauren Castaneda, Kylie Eckhardt, Jadyn Holmes and Drake Matkin.
•American Leadership Academy, Queen Creek Elementary: Brooklyn Bryce, Kaelyn Estrada, Brody Rogers and Jazmyne Thompson.
•Auxier Elementary School: Brady Farnsworth and Cade Sherwood, Hannah Shambaugh and Amaya Weeks.
•Benjamin Franklin Charter School, Crismon Campus: Irene Acuna, Dallin Delamater, Cayden Fong and True Williams.
•Cortina Elementary School: Carter Brown, Makenna Fagrell and Owen Skeoch.
•Desert Mountain Elementary School: Austin Anderson, Lukas DeWitt, Reese Gordon and Logan Walker.
•Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary School: Carson Badone, Andrew Gunsten, Garrett Polyak and Isabelle Snell.
•Gateway Polytechnic Academy: Damian Maravilla, Shawnie Grace Rasko, Daniel Shade and Wilmer Vides Quinones.
•Jack Barnes Elementary School: Makenna Pflum, John Skutnik and Grady Wellington.
•Queen Creek Elementary School: Michael Hayes, Hayden Kalinowski, Tenley Lewellen and Ernesto Plascencia Bautista.
“A special thank you to our outstanding youth and their dedicated teachers,” Vice Mayor Jeff Brown said during the ceremony. “You are setting an example for your peers and I am looking forward to the outstanding contributions you will continue to make in our community.”
A ceremony to recognize Star Students from local middle and high schools is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 17 prior to the town council’s regular meeting. It will take place at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
For more information about town programs, visit queencreek.org.