Queen Creek, first responders encourage the safe, legal use of fireworks

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, it is important to know what types of fireworks are legal within the town of Queen Creek and how to safely use them.
Certain consumer fireworks are legal in the state of Arizona, including ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, sparklers, toy smoke devices, wire sparklers and dipped sticks.
While they are legal in Arizona and will be sold in stores, the town has an ordinance that restricts the use of fireworks within the town limits to June 24 through July 6.
Consumer fireworks are only permitted on private property, and any individuals who use, discharge or ignite permissible consumer fireworks are responsible and liable for expenses as a result of any emergency response that is required.
“If you are going to use fireworks, it is important to know the difference between legal and illegal fireworks in the state of Arizona,” stated Capt. Dave Munley of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6–Queen Creek. “Illegal and misuse of fireworks can be very dangerous, which is why penalties can be applied to help deter potentially dangerous activity. A variety of consumer fireworks are still illegal, including sky rockets/bottle rockets, firecrackers, reloadable shell devices, aerials and devices that are shot into the air.”
Consumer safety
In addition to certain fireworks being illegal, all fireworks can cause serious burns and injuries.
To reduce risks associated with consumer fireworks, Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department officials recommend the following safety tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Adults should always supervise firework activities. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees and can cause serious injuries.
- Avoid buying fireworks that come in brown paper packaging.
- Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework device when lighting the fuse. Move back to a safe distance immediately after lighting.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- After fireworks fully complete their functioning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding to prevent a trash fire.
“The goal is to have everyone enjoy a safe and fun holiday,” said QCFMD Chief Ron Knight. “If you’re going to use fireworks, please ensure all safety tips are being followed. Leaving fireworks to the professionals is the safest option.”
Pet safety
Fireworks can also pose a risk to pets. The following safety tips are recommended for pets:
- Do not take your pet to firework displays.
- Provide a safe area away from loud noises.
- Do not place glow sticks or jewelry on your pet.
- Never use fireworks around your pet, and be aware of your neighbors’ pets.
- Have your pet properly identified with a microchip and/or ID tag.
If you suspect illegal fireworks are being used in your neighborhood, call the MCSO District 6–Queen Creek non-emergency number immediately at 602-876-1011.
The MCSO District 6–Queen Creek office is at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. For additional information about MCSO, QCFMD or the town, visit QueenCreek.org.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.