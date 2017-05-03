Queen Creek to host blood drive May 18

Officials from the town of Queen Creek invite residents to give the the gift of life by donating blood at the town’s blood drive this month.

The United Blood Services’ Bloodmobile will be at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, from noon to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

People may schedule an appointment online at BloodHero.com using “QueenCreek” as the sponsor code.

Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to his or her appointment.

Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before donating.

For more information about United Blood Services, visit UnitedBloodServices.org.

