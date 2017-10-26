Queen Creek to host groundbreaking for Crismon Road extension

Construction for the Crismon Road extension, from Queen Creek Road north to Germann Road, will kick off with a groundbreaking ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
The ceremony will take place on the north end of the project, with access from Germann Road.
The project consists of one lane in each direction with intersection improvements at both Queen Creek and Germann, according to a press release.
“As a young, growing community, roadways continue to be one of our top priorities,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney in the release. “The Crismon Road extension will serve as an important north-south connector. As a council, we are committed to improving infrastructure, and we look forward to better roads ahead.”
The Crismon Road extension is anticipated to be complete in early 2018. It is one of the roadway projects beginning construction in the town of Queen Creek.
The following projects are also in the design phase with construction beginning in the near future:
- Ellsworth and Queen Creek Intersection (Phase 2): Realignment and softening of the Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection. The intersection will shift slightly north to improve traffic flow and movement. The project also includes street, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk, landscape and traffic signal improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and slightly east on Queen Creek Road. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2017.
- Power Road – Brooks Farm to Ocotillo: Widening Power Road to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane, curb, gutter and sidewalks. The project will also include utility undergrounding, street lights, bike lanes, irrigation improvements and construction of a box culvert crossing at the Sonoqui Wash. Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring.
In addition, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation is improving Riggs Road from Recker to Meridian roads in partnership with the town of Queen Creek.
The improvements are being completed in phases. Improvements from Power to Hawes roads and Ellsworth to Crismon roads are underway. Both projects are anticipated to be completed this summer.
The final phase, from Crismon to Meridian roads, is anticipated to begin this summer. The Riggs Road corridor will serve as a
For more information about the town’s capital improvement program, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.
To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website.