Queen Creek to host public meeting to discuss funding for road improvements

The town of Queen Creek has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the town’s transportation impact fee. A transportation impact fee study, which can be viewed online at QueenCreek.org/TIFS, was recently completed to help identify how to fund new roadway projects identified in the Transportation Master Plan.
The Infrastructure Improvement Plan identifies the specific roadway projects needed, including 41 projects over the next 10 years. The projects include 91 new lane miles at a cost of $195 million, according to a press release.
Town officials and staff encourage community members to attend a public meeting Tuesday, June 13, to learn more about the funding options. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The transportation impact fee study analyzes the town’s transportation impact fee, a one-time fee assessed to new development (residential and commercial) to pay for necessary public services needed to accommodate growth. The preliminary findings of the study will be reviewed at the meeting.
The $195 million of roadway projects includes $18 million of projects funded in the current IIP plus the $177 million of the new IIP. The $177 million new IIP includes $30 million in funding from other governmental entities ($21 million from partnerships and $9 million cash-in-lieu from developers), resulting in $147 million of projects to be funded.
The $147 million is divided between non-growth (existing) and growth (new residents and developments):
- The non-growth portion is $71 million, or 48 percent, which will be funded through the town’s operating budget.
- The growth portion is $76 million, or 52 percent, funded through transportation impact fees, construction sales tax and other governmental entity contributions.
Three funding options are being explored:
- Reduce the maximum supportable fee as proposed in the transportation impact fee study.
- Set the transportation impact fee at the maximum supportable amount causing the total impact/capacity fee amount to increase.
- Set the transportation impact fee at the maximum supportable amount, but reduce other fees/taxes.
To view the Transportation Impact Fee study, visit QueenCreek.org/TIFS.