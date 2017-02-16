Queen Creek to host the State of the Town March 1

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney

Mayor Gail Barney and the Queen Creek Town Council will present the town’s 2016 accomplishments and upcoming projects during the annual State of the Town address on Wednesday, March 1.

The State of the Town will be presented during the council meeting at 7 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the successes of the community. A light reception will follow the presentation.

All Queen Creek Town Council meetings are broadcast live online.

For additional information about Queen Creek Town Council meetings, visit QueenCreek.org.

