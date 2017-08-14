Queen Creek librarian develops Title Wave, an interactive reading program for tweens

Andrea Bastek’s sister used to kid her that she was a bit boring. That was because, Ms. Bastek reasoned, they were passionate about different subjects, she said during an interview.
What was fascinating to one was ho-hum to another. And Ms. Bastek was hooked on books.
Ms. Bastek, a library paraprofessional at Queen Creek Branch Library, took inspiration from the childhood exchange to develop a new program for kids ages 8-12.
Title Wave is her way of sparking an enthusiasm for reading in tweens who might not normally crack a book and to encourage kids who enjoy reading to continue to do so.
Title Wave will take place on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Reluctant readers and bookworms alike will be drenched in fun activities, great stories and peer book reviews. This month’s epic kick-off will feature fast-paced games, lots of laughs and Tootsie Pops for all, according to the library’s website at www.mcldaz.org.
The series will kick off on Aug. 22. One of the interactive games kids will play is called Hashtag Hustle.
Ms. Bastek will read a line from a book and then participants will have to use their wits to match the line to one of a stack of illustrations they will receive. They will then have to race to be the first person to post the correct illustration on the activity room wall.
The Sept. 26 Title Wave event will reference “The Great Brain,” a series of children’s books by American author John Dennis Fitzgerald. It will take participants back in time to 1890’s Utah where Tom Fitzgerald swindled everyone, including all the adults and his little brother, John, according to the library website.
Just like the characters in the book, Title Wave participants will make their own tin can stilts, make and eat homemade ice cream and learn how an indoor toilet could make them the town laughingstock, according to the website.
“It’s funny, exciting and suspenseful,” Ms. Bastek said about the book. “It’s something I hope will inspire kids to read more.”
Kids who don’t like to read can still find enjoyment in the program thanks to the crafts portion of the session, she said.
Ms. Bastek is collecting tin cans to use for the program. People who would like to donate the cans can drop them off at the library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
She is seeking the 30-ounce size or larger, big enough for the tweens to stand on for their stilts.
For more information or to register, visit the library website.
