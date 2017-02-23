Queen Creek library announces March book club selection

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Free tax help continues in February, March
Volunteers with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation help to anyone, especially those 60 and older.
This event will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and Fridays and Saturdays in March.
Bring tax documents to get help from a team of IRS-certified volunteers, and file electronically on-site.
There’s no fee and no sales pitch for other services. AARP membership is not required.
Appointments are booked on-site the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For a list of documents to bring, check www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.
Exploring mindfulness
What is mindfulness? It means maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations and surrounding environment. Come to the library for an intermediate session about mindfulness on Feb. 23. Learn how to reduce stress by staying in the now.
The class for adults takes place 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be Feb. 25.
Students must sign up for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
Teen Book-2-Movie Night
Watch a recent teen book made into a PG-13 movie from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Open to ages 12-18.
Attendees can share their thoughts about the book and movie. Movie snacks will be provided. No registration is necessary.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in March. They can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Play with robots and more for Teen Tech Week
Celebrate Teen Tech Week by playing around with Sphero BB8 droid robots, Ollie robots, Ozobots and Doodler 3D pens during a Teen Advisory Group event scheduled for 4-5 p.m. March 6 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is open to kids ages 12-18. Snacks will be provided.
Registration appreciated. Registration ends at 11 a.m. March 4.
Learn about circuits by tearing apart old devices
Join Eric Ose the Robot Ambassador for maker activities from 5-7 p.m. the first Tuesday every month. The program is STEAM focused with electronics, robotics, arts/crafts, science and more. This is a HeatSync Labs outreach event.
This event is appropriate for tweens, teens and adults.
During the March 7 session, participants will learn about circuits and mechanics by taking apart old devices.
Take things apart to collect interesting bits for evaluation. The “Encyclopedia of Electronic Components” by Charles Platt will be on hand to look up parts participants find.
Finish the evening with a de-soldering demonstration — a useful skill in both repairing and repurposing old objects. No experience needed.
The deadline to register is 3 p.m. March 7.
Just for Kidz explores the art of the game hack
Learn about math and deductive reasoning while making a “hack” (a homemade version) of the game Quarto. Space and supplies limited; registration required. For ages 7-12 only.
This event is scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 8 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration ends at 11 a.m. March 6.
March book discussion to feature Smith’s ‘Tree’
Join a discussion of short classic titles at the library. The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
The book for March 16 is “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Registration is requested by 3 p.m. March 16; call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org.
Attendees wishing to cancel must do so at least 24 hours prior to the event to enable those on the waiting list to attend.
Group to discuss ‘The Power of Positive Parenting’
Child Crisis Center of Arizona will advise adults on how to become a powerhouse parent during a session scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Learn strategies for improving communication and relationships with your children while building their skills for life-long success.
Media Monday
This storytime is designed specifically to introduce new media to children ages 2-5 and their caregiver. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play along with the children) in this special program focused on developing a healthy media diet.
This event is at 11:15 a.m. on the third Monday of the month.
4 o’clock fairy tales
Take a half-hour after-school break and listen to fairy and folk tales, familiar and unusual, from around the world with storyteller Elizabeth Matson.
For school-age to adult. No need to register; just come in and let your imagination roam in the world of story.
The event is at 4 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.
Book Bunch plus Munch
Queen Creek library’s book club for middle school and junior high students, grades fifth through eighth, meets 4-5 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Join for snacks and book talks about the Grand Canyon Award nominees.
Available in book and e-audio book formats. Copies of the book are available to check out at the desk.
Registration is required. Book Bunch plus Munch will meet in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
For more information, call 602-652-3000 or visit www.mcldaz.org.