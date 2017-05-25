Queen Creek library, municipal offices to close May 29

The town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, May 29, in observation of Memorial Day. This closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services.
Customers who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.
Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 29, for service. As a reminder, residents are encouraged to schedule bulk trash services online at queencreek.org/Trash.
The Queen Creek Branch Library will close on Monday, May 29. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday.
Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
For more information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org.