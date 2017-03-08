Queen Creek Library tastes March with recipes, cookbook and a slice of ‘Pi’

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday. For more information, call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org.
Just for Kidz explores the art of the game hack
Learn about math and deductive reasoning while making a “hack” (a homemade version) of the game Quarto. Space and supplies limited; registration required. For ages 7-12 only.
This event is scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 8 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration ends at 11 a.m. March 6.
Spice up your savings with cooking recipe
Convenience foods can be expensive, but people can make their own everyday products for a fraction of the cost.
Simple recipes can help produce gourmet spice rubs, meal helper kits, and more.
This event for adults will take place 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This is a Queen Creek branch exclusive event, returning by popular demand. Program seats and project materials are limited; people are asked to register only if they can commit to attend the program.
Those who must cancel should do so early so others on the waiting list may enjoy the event.
Pi Day will be celebrated 3-14 at the library
The Queen Creek Branch Library will be celebrating Pi Day and Einstein’s birthday with STEM activities for families and kids 10-17.
This event will take place 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
March book discussion to feature Smith’s ‘Tree’
Join a discussion of short classic titles at the library. The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
The book for March 16 is “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Registration is requested by 3 p.m. March 16; call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org.
Attendees wishing to cancel must do so at least 24 hours prior to the event to enable those on the waiting list to attend.
QC Cooks explores ‘Forks Over Knives’ cookbook
The library has launched a new adult book club where members explore a popular cookbook and create a complementary recipe. This month’s selection is “Forks Over Knives”; the recipe is for massaged kale jar salads.
It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This is a one-time, Queen Creek branch exclusive event. “Forks Over Knives” is available in hardcopy or electronic formats through Overdrive, Freading and Hoopla. However, program seats and project materials are limited; people are asked to register only if they can commit to attend the program. Those who must cancel should do so early so others on the waiting list may enjoy the event.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be March 25.