Queen Creek makes changes to environmental programs

Effective July 1, the town of Queen Creek has made changes to two environmental programs.
•The town’s free recycling program for cooking oil and grease is now offered at one centralized location, Fire Station No. 2, 24787 S. Ellsworth Road. Black containers are located on the right after entering the station gate.
•The town’s household hazardous waste voucher program will no longer accept latex or water-based paints.
Three recycling drop off events will be offered throughout the year to accept them: America Recycles Day in November, holiday recycling in January and QC Recycles Day for Earth Day in April.
Oil-based paints are not accepted at recycling events.
Vouchers are limited and are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information on accepted materials or to request a voucher, visit queencreek.org/HHW.
For additional information about the Town’s recycling programs, visit queencreek.org/DoMoreBlue.