Queen Creek meetings, classes in January

ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
•Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. January events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING MON-FRI
•Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
•Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344.
JAN. 10-TUESDAY
•Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/parks-recreation-advisory-committee-prac.
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JAN. 11-WEDNESDAY
•Joint Meeting of Queen Creek Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission: 5:30-6 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The agenda includes two items: a review of planning commission-approved projects and a General Plan update progress report. To view the agenda and for more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 14-SATURDAY
•Christmas Tree and Electronics/Appliances Recycling: 8 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, in the northwest section of its parking lot. Residents should remove all decorations, lights and tinsel before dropping off a tree to be recycled. Residents may drop off anything that plugs in, such as TVs, appliances, printers, computers, washers, refrigerators and freezers. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/recycling.
JAN. 17-TUESDAY
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit its website at http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JAN. 18-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. At this meeting, the newly elected council members will be sworn in and a new vice mayor appointed. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 19-THURSDAY
•Community Input Meeting — Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update: 6-8 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. The town of Queen Creek is looking for community input on the draft of its updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Residents can help plan for Queen Creek’s future by attending. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 21-SATURDAY
•American Legion Post 129: 9 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Generally meets on the third Saturday of the month. For more information, visit http://www.queencreeklegion.com/ or call or e-mail info@queencreeklegion.com.
JAN. 26-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the lunch mob. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
FEB. 1-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.