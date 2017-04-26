Queen Creek to offer free landscape workshop Saturday

Continue the celebration of Earth Month at the town of Queen Creek’s free water conservation workshop, Pleasing the Pollinators.
The workshop will be held this Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The class will include how to attract winged creatures to help pollinate your garden. From hummingbirds to butterflies and moths, pollinators are a key element to a vibrant garden.
The workshop is offered free of charge to the public.
To register visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, e-mail ConservetheQC@queencreek.org or call 480-358-3455.
For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.