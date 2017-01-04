Queen Creek to offer residents Christmas tree recycling Jan. 7, 14

The town of Queen Creek will offer free Christmas tree recycling from 8 a.m. to noon on both Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, in the northwest section of its parking lot.
Residents should remove all decorations, lights and tinsel before dropping off a tree to be recycled.
The Jan. 14 drop-off will also include an opportunity to recycle electronics and appliances. Residents may drop off anything that plugs in, such as TVs, appliances, printers, computers, washers, refrigerators and freezers.
Free cooking oil recycling is also available year-round through the town of Queen Creek at both fire stations: 22407 S. Ellsworth Road and 4787 S. Sossaman Road. Look for the black, rectangular bins.
Cooking oil poured down a drain can negatively affect the town’s water quality and cause thousands of dollars in sewer repairs due to pipe blockages.
For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.