Queen Creek officials seek input on the draft General Plan update

P&Z commissioners to review the draft line-by-line July 12
The town of Queen Creek is encouraging residents to review its draft General Plan update and provide input.
The General Plan serves as a guiding document for the community’s future, provides a road map for land use, includes goals and policies to guide future decisions and appropriately manages growth.
State law requires an update to the General Plan every 10 years to reflect any changes in the community. Over the past several months, the town has been working to compile public input and draft the General Plan Update.
The draft plan is available online at QueenCreek.org/PlanQC for review and public input. Online feedback will be accepted through Friday, July 21.
A line-by-line review of the draft plan will be conducted at the July 12 Planning and Zoning meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
“The input we have received from the community so far has been fantastic,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney in a press release. “The town’s General Plan provides the framework for our future, which makes that input so important. I encourage all of our residents to take time and review this important document so Queen Creek continues to develop in line with the vision and values of our community.”
The public review of the draft update will run through Friday, July 21. The public input will be used to finalize the plan.
The final plan will be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission and recommended to town council. The final plan, approved by town council, will go to the residents of Queen Creek for a vote in May 2018.
To learn more about the General Plan update, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC.