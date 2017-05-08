Queen Creek Parks and Rec committee, P&Z to meet this week

Editor’s note: Items on the calendar page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
MAY 9-TUESDAY
•Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6 p.m., Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. To view the agenda, visit the Calendar listing on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
MAY 10-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter, Seminar: 7 p.m., San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Free. Open to the public. The guest speaker will be Jerry Ehrhardt, AAS Verde Valley Chapter. He will talk about General Crook Trail or agriculture in VV-Sinagua farming methods. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. The society will take a break from meetings June-August. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
MAY 11-THURDAY
•Queen Creek Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. To view the agenda, visit the Calendar listing on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
MAY 17-WEDNESDAY
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
MAY 25-THURSDAY
•Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location for May is Pita Pit, 21202 S. Ellsworth Loop Road No.110. For information and to register, visit www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
JUNE 7-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
JUNE 13-TUESDAY
•Network QC Luncheon: Noon-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
JUNE 17-SATURDAY
•Saving Your Trees from Monsoon Damage: 9 a.m.-noon, Founders Room, Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Just in time for monsoon season, join International Society of Arboriculture-certified arborist, Cathy Rymer, for this presentation on how to avoid common mistakes that contribute to tree failure in storms. Learn the art and science of good pruning, how to keep investments healthy, functional and looking great and when to find a professional if needed. Free to town of Queen Creek utility customers. Registration is required. To register, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, e-mail ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org or call the water conservation office at 480-358-3455.
JUNE 20-TUESDAY
•Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek: 6:30 p.m., Queen Creek Unified School District administrative building, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The club meets on the second and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, visit http://queen-creek-az.kiwanisone.org/.
ONGOING MON-FRI
•Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
•Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
•Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.