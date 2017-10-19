Queen Creek participates in Arizona’s 16th Annual Cities and Towns Week

Cities and towns provide essential services to residents, businesses and visitors – from safe drinking water to response to a fire and traffic signals, cities and towns work to ensure the safety and well-being of communities.
Cities & Towns Week informs the community about the services and programs provided by their municipality, and introduces the employees that deliver them. The town of Queen Creek joins municipalities across the state of Arizona taking part in the League of Arizona Cities & Towns’ 16th annual Cities & Towns Week Oct. 15-21.
The town’s Facebook Page will feature services, programs and employees throughout the week that work to improve the quality of life in our community, according to a press release.
“It’s easy to forget how the town is working around the clock to help make our daily lives safe and convenient,” said Mayor Barney in the release. “From our firefighters and deputies working 24/7, to our on-call streets crews and recreation staff, we have talented employees at the town working to ensure our community is a wonderful place to call home. Cities & Towns Week offers our community an important opportunity to learn more about the town’s various functions.”
To learn more about the town’s programs and services, visit QueenCreek.org.
The town council hosts a free Pancake Breakfast every November for residents to learn more about what’s happening, meet town staff and provide their feedback while enjoying breakfast with friends and neighbors.
The pancake breakfast will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in the courtyard of Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Visit AZCitiesWork.com to learn more about how cities and towns are at work for you! For more information about the Town, visit QueenCreek.org.