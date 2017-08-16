Queen Creek plans Aug. 19 ribbon-cutting, open house for new public safety building

For some people, law enforcement officers are uniformed people they see patrolling the community and driving by in squad cars.
On Aug. 19, Queen Creek residents will have the opportunity to see where local officers call their home base when not out in the public.
They’ll also get an up-close look at the specialty teams that operate within the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office — which provides public safety services to the town — and be able to participate in family-friendly activities.
The events are part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house planned by the town of Queen Creek to celebrate the opening of the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building at 20727 E. Civic Parkway in downtown Queen Creek.
“We invite all the citizens of Queen Creek to come down and look at our new buildings,” Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for the local MCSO substation, said during an interview.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. Guest speakers will include Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.
It will mark Sheriff Penzone’s first public appearance in Queen Creek since being elected in November, Mark Casey, MCSO director of public information, confirmed by e-mail.
An open house with tours of the 23,600-square-foot building will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Activities will include fingerprinting as part of the Child I.D. program, a demonstration by the K-9 unit and displays from many of MCSO’s specialty teams, such as its SWAT and bombs squads, Deputy Lopez said. MCSO will hand out badges and stickers to the children.
The tours will include the crime analysis office, lobby, locker rooms, offices for the staff and specialty teams, vehicle storage areas and an outdoor secure patio for interviews.
The facility, which also houses a new meeting chamber for the Queen Creek Town Council and other commissions and boards, is part of a $18.9 million project in downtown Queen Creek.
The town broke ground March 1, 2016, on the project that included Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Station No. 411, which moved from 22407 S. Ellsworth Road to 20678 E. Civic Parkway, and the construction of the public safety building.
The latter can be expanded to include a court facility if one is desired in the future.
The architect is Phoenix-based Perlman Architects of Arizona Inc. The contractor is CORE Construction.
The law enforcement building will provide MCSO District 6-Queen Creek with greater room in which to operate and grow than its present facility, Deputy Lopez said.
The substation has been temporarily housed in about 6,000 square feet on the grounds of a former residence at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road until the new building was constructed.
The portion of the new building dedicated to MCSO is 15,700 square feet, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
“It is much more spacious. There will be more room not only for our patrol guys, but also for our special teams,” Deputy Lopez said.
Importance of design
MCSO was involved in the design of the new facility, which was built to accommodate MCSO’s specified needs, he said.
Lt. James Schoeninger said he volunteered for the assignment.
“I definitely volunteered to accept as I knew this was something I wanted to be part of,” he said in an e-mailed response to questions.
He said he felt he had something to add to the team and project with 26 years of law enforcement experience and insight on how certain things need to work inside a law enforcement facility for maximum functionality and efficiency.
Lt. Schoeninger served Queen Creek from May 2013 until he was transferred to Avondale in July. He wanted the new facility to mirror the community District 6 served.
“The town of Queen Creek consists of many distinct neighborhoods such as The Villages, Hastings Farms, the Pecans and many others. These distinct neighborhoods are clustered around Town Center and Founders’ Park, and all tied together through a system of trails and roadways that make Queen Creek one community,” Lt. Schoeninger said. “This facility was designed in a similar fashion in that our ‘neighborhoods’ are specific areas of internal operations such as patrol, command, detectives, administration, community services and jail. Each has their own distinct area, but all are connected through hallways and corridors making the internal operations of this facility one district. Also, similar to the town, all of our ‘neighborhoods’ are clustered around an internal open-air courtyard. This area is built with glass walls that allow for an outdoor feel and clear visual site lines from nearly all areas of the facility.
“Another critical aspect of this facility is the movement it encourages within,” Lt. Schoeninger continued. “The hallways, corridors and other design features include layout, encourage movement and personal interaction between employees within the facility on a daily basis. A few examples of this include the placement of the mail/supply room at the front of the facility. Each patrol deputy will pass detectives, command, and community services to an area very near administrative staff to retrieve their mail and needed supplies on a daily basis. Likewise, the primary restrooms, the only locker rooms and primary employee entrance are all at the opposite end of the facility. Command, admin, detectives and others will also move through the facility to access these areas routinely throughout the day.”
Lt. Schoeninger said these features are extremely important to law enforcement.
“The most effective law enforcement officers are ones that take pride and ownership in and of their community. Many of the deputies assigned to District 6-Queen Creek don’t physically live within the town limits. However, having worked there for the last four-plus years, I am certain that every employee feels that community pride and Queen Creek is ‘their town’ to protect and serve. This facility is a direct extension of that pride and ownership, and is literally a direct reflection of the community that surrounds it,” he said.
Well-equipped
Deputy Lopez called the new facility a “tremendous improvement” over the temporary facility. One of the features he is proudest of is the prisoner detaining room.
The new holding tank will allow officers to separate juveniles and adults, males and females, as required by law, and be able to monitor each, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said during an interview.
Presently, prisoners are separated into small rooms, which makes them harder to observe, Deputy Lopez said.
In addition, the new facility will have multiple interview rooms with observation windows, much like viewers see on television police shows, he said.
There also will be more storage room, he said.
“There will be more room to spread out without knocking things over,” Deputy Lopez said. “Right now I have bikes used for bike patrol sharing my office with community service officers. At the new facility, the bikes will be out of the office and in a separate storage facility.”
The new building also has room to grow, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
“It is built to accommodate a larger staff, but there’s also the capacity to expand without hurting the integrity of the current building,” she said. “Right now it’s built with doors that lead nowhere, but as the town grows and as the facility needs to grow, it can. I don’t know the final capacity, but it has quite a bit of potential.”
The new town council chambers will have a 100-seat capacity, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said. The seats are permanently fixed and padded, she said. There also will be two smaller rooms for breakout meetings and other uses.
The council is scheduled to hold its first meeting in the new chambers on Sept. 6, she said.
Deputy Lopez said he likes the close proximity of the law enforcement office to the chambers.
“The town is growing. While there have been no incidents at meetings, in case something happens, our office is close by,” he said.
For more information, visit queencreek.org.
