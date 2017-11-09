Queen Creek posts public notice of new or increased fees or taxes

The town of Queen Creek posted the following public notice of new or increased fees or taxes Nov. 8 on its website.
Arizona law (A.R.S. 9-499.15) requires that government entities have links on their website homepage to provide information about new or increased taxes or fees. When the town of Queen Creek has such a change to report, it will be posted to this page 60 days prior to Queen Creek Town Council voting on such changes.
Current notices:
Notice of small wireless facility application and fee system:
In accordance with A.R.S. §9-499.15, public notice is hereby given that the Queen Creek Town Council may adopt an ordinance/resolution to impose a new or increased tax or fee on businesses. The town council may consider an application and fee system to accommodate small wireless facility in town right-of-ways at a public meeting in the Queen Creek Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Attachment: 60-Day Notice of Fees
Date of posting: 11/8/2017
Past notices:
Notice of FY 2017-18 property tax levy and/or tax rate changes:
In accordance with A.R.S. §9-499.15, public notice is hereby given that the Queen Creek Town Council may consider approving a change to the town and/or street light property tax levies and/or tax rates for fiscal year 2017-18 at a public meeting in the Queen Creek Council Chambers, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The levy amount and/or tax rate may be increased over the approved levy and/or tax rate for fiscal year 2016/17.
Date of posting: 3/13/2017