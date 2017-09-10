Queen Creek P&Z to discuss Salad and Go, Amerco requests at Sept. 13 meeting

Members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will oversee four public hearings during their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
According to the agenda posted on the town’s website, www.queencreek.org, the public hearings are for:
•Ordinance P17-0119: Amerco Rezone, a request by Carolyn Oberholtzer for a rezone from CB-2 PAD (General Business Zone) to C-2 (General Commercial) on a 35-acre site, generally located at the southeast corner of Empire Road and Hunt Highway;
•P17-0060 (conditional use permit) and P17-0061 (major site plan) for Salad and Go, a request by Beau Woodring of Southwest General Development for a conditional use permit (drive-thru) and site plan for the construction of a new 750-square-foot Salad And Go restaurant with a drive-thru on a 1-acre site within the Heritage Town Square Retail Shopping Center, located approximately 400 feet north of the northeast corner of Ellsworth Road and Heritage Loop Road;
•P16-0035, Ordinance 646-17 (P16-0036), P17-0010, Queen Creek Assisted Living Facility, a request by Greg Davis for a minor General Plan amendment from Medium Density Residential to Community Commercial, Rezone from Rural-43 (Rural Zoning District) to C-2/PAD (General Commercial) and a major site plan for the construction of a new 25,246-square-foot assisted living facility on a 2.32-acre site at the southwest corner of Ocotillo Road and 228th Street.
• P17-0103, 2018 General Plan Update, a request by the town of Queen Creek for public comment and discussion on the proposed General Plan Update.
The Planning and Zoning Commission generally meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. The work/study session begins at 6 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
For more information, or to view an agenda and video of the meeting, visit www.queencreek.org.