Queen Creek P&Z may act on proposed Richmond homes floor plans

During their regular meeting Feb. 8, members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission will have an opportunity to approve four floor plans, among other items, for Richmond American Homes at Meridian.
The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. It will follow the work session scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the same location, according to meeting agendas that may be viewed online at www.queencreek.org.
During the regular meeting, commissioners may take final action on a request from Kirsten Howe for the design review approval of four standard floor plans with three elevations. The homes are to be constructed on 94 lots at Meridian (formerly Church Farm) on the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads.
Descriptions of the proposed building materials, including visuals, as well as artist renderings of the proposed building elevations and landscaping packages may be viewed in the commission packet posted online at http://queencreek.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20881/124.
No public hearings were on the agenda as of Feb. 3.