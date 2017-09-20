Queen Creek P&Z OKs Amerco, assisted living home rezones

Amerco, General Plan updates scheduled for a public hearing at Sept. 20 town council meeting
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Amerco rezone request during its regular meeting Sept. 13 much to the dismay from those opposed.
Residents expressed their concerns and opposition for the rezone to the commission. Others who did not want to speak wrote down their opposition for Chairman Alex Matheson to read to the commission.
Amerco project
The Amerco rezone is a 35-acre site on the southeast corner of Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard that will be for commercial use, Planning Administrator Brett Burningham told the commission. This site will include two Earnhardt auto centers, two commercial pads and a U-Haul center, he said.
Amerco is the parent company for U-Haul, according to its website: https://www.amerco.com/. Amerco Real Estate owns the 40-acre undeveloped property at Empire and Ellsworth roads, just north of the San Tan Flat restaurant.
The Queen Creek Town Council on May 17 voted unanimously to annex the Amerco property, along with Banner Ironwood Medical Center, at 37000 N. Gantzel Road, both in Pinal County.
There was a 30-day waiting period before the annexations were effective. Town services began on June 16, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an earlier interview.
Thomas Lang, a resident who lives nearby the rezone, told the commission that “nobody listens to us,” in regard to those opposed. After the motion was approved, Mr. Lang stated his opposition for the lights that will be at the site.
“We (residents) live in a county where it’s dark skies,” he told the commission.
Kristen Guerra, who also lives near the rezone, told the commission the project is “infringing on our property owner rights,” while the site accommodates only one property owner.
The rezone “isn’t going to serve anybody in the local area,” Ms. Guerra said.
Ms. Guerra said in her statement to the commission that the site will be visible to her neighborhood and there is nothing that can be put up to block it.
After the motion was approved, the applicant declined to comment about the rezone.
Prior to the meeting, Mr. Burningham said during an interview, “I think we have seven or eight e-mails of concern,” about the site.
Mr. Burningham also said before the meeting that 10 property owners have let the commission know they are in support of the rezone. The only person who spoke in favor for the site at the hearing was the applicant.
Assisted living facility
Greg Davis, the applicant for a proposed Queen Creek assisted living facility, gave his presentation to the commission as to what the facility will have and the two deviations he proposed.
Mr. Davis was requesting a minor General Plan amendment from medium density residential to community commercial, rezone from Rural-43 (Rural Zoning District) to C-2/PAD (General Commercial) and a major site plan for the construction of a new 25,246-square-foot assisted living facility on a 2.32-acre site at the southwest corner of Ocotillo Road and 228th Street.
The facility will provide senior care while incorporating the heritage identified with Queen Creek, Mr. Davis said.
During an interview prior to the meeting, Queen Creek Economic Development Director Doreen Cott said the facility will provide a diversity of housing within the community.
The first deviation Mr. Davis asked for was the reduction of the front yard landscape setback to 20 feet from 30 feet. The second was to add the pasture as an allowed use for livestock and fowl for the residents.
Mr. Davis noted past concerns from residents included their being worried about ambulances driving by. He said the facility will be for two types of residents: the traditional senior who will need some help and seniors with cognitive issues. Neither should require ambulance trips.
General Plan update
Last for discussion was the 2018 General Plan update.
Mr. Burningham said before the meeting “I’m excited because we are finally at the last planning commission meeting.”
The land use chapter, if the update is approved, will be simplified and have six or seven categories compared to 20, he said.
The Queen Creek assisted living facility deviations and the 2018 General Plan update were also approved, but with no opposition from residents.
The assisted living facility motion will go before the town council on Sept. 20 for its approval.
Sarah Mertins, a planner for the developmental services department, told the commission the public will vote on the final 2018 General Plan update on May 15.
Editor’s note: Mckayla Hull is a student at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She reported on the planning and zoning meeting as a class assignment.