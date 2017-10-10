Queen Creek P&Z to take final look at 2 new residential communities

Members of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission may take action Oct. 11 on two residential communities being proposed for the town.
The commissioners will meet in their regular session starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Two items are included on the final action section of the agenda. They are:
•Discussion and possible action on P17-0099 “Cresleigh Homes Hastings Farms Parcel B residential design review.” Cresleigh Homes is requesting approval of six new standard plans with three elevations, each to be constructed on 168 lots in Parcel B of the Hastings Farms subdivision east of the intersection of Chandler Heights and Ellsworth roads.
•Discussion and possible action on P17-0093, “Ovation at Meridian preliminary plat,” a request by Greg Davis of Shea Homes for a preliminary plat approval of a 780-lot, 244-acre “active adult” community, south of the southeast corner of Ocotillo and Meridian roads.
No public hearings were included on the agenda as of 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6. An updated agenda may be posted on the town’s website at queencreek.org.
The commission will also meet for its work study session at 6 p.m., also at the community chambers. That study session agenda includes two items for discussion. They are:
•a presentation on on-camera training by Marnie Schubert, the town’s communications, marketing and recreation director;
•a summary of the town’s traffic and transportation planning by Mohamed Youssef, the town’s transporation engineering manager.
The commission will also hear a summary of events from its members and the town staff.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission generally meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Study sessions (if scheduled) are held at 6 p.m.; regular meetings are held at 7 p.m.
The commission is composed of Chairman Alex Matheson, Vice Chairman Gregory Arrington and commissioners Shaine Alleman, Josh Ehmke, Amber Gough, Steve Sossaman and Troy Young.