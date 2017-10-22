Queen Creek receives Arizona Talent in Event Concepts award

The town of Queen Creek and the Friends of Horseshoe Park received awards at the Arizona Talent in Event Concepts annual awards ceremony.
The 2016 Trunk or Treat event map received an award in the best informational brochure or program category and the Family Rodeo, hosted by the Friends of Horseshoe Park, received an award for the best kids element category, according to a press release.
The AzTEC Awards recognize outstanding festivals, event production and promotion in the state of Arizona.
“Queen Creek has lots of fantastic events, and it’s important for residents and visitors to know the great things happening at them,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney in the release. “The map is just one important element of Trunk or Treat. Receiving these AzTEC awards is a reminder of the quality activities and excellent partners we have here in Queen Creek.”
Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat, a Halloween event for the entire family, took place Saturday, Oct. 21 on Ellsworth Road in Town Center. Presented by Dignity Health, the free event included a variety of activities including Trunk or Treat Street, Paradox escape room experience, Hoof-oween costume contest, carnival games, entertainment, a zombie teen yard, and more.
Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek, including the Family Rodeo, is hosted by the Friends of Horseshoe Park and presented by Banner Ironwood Medical Center. It will be held March 15-18 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek.
For more information about the event, including opportunities to sponsor or volunteer, visit RootsNBoots.org.