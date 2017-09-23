Queen Creek recognized for excellence in financial reporting

The town of Queen Creek was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.
The award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to a press release.
This marks 12 consecutive years the town has received the recognition.
“As a town, we are committed to being transparent with how we are spending tax dollars,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “It is important that residents have access to the town’s financial documents and that they are easy to understand. This award demonstrates that we are meeting these important goals.”
According to GFOA, Queen Creek’s comprehensive annual financial report demonstrated a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” and clearly communicated the town’s financial story to readers, according to the release.
To view the town’s comprehensive annual financial report, visit QueenCreek.org.
For additional information regarding the town’s budget, visit QueenCreek.org/Budget.