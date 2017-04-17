Queen Creek road rally, scavenger hunt is Saturday

Citizen Leadership Institute participants and event committee members, from left, Tasha Bantau, Robert Fisher and Ashley Fuller get revved up for the road event, which is expected to take about two to three hours. Also serving on the committee is Stephanie Sandoval. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)

How much do you know about Queen Creek? Learn the ins and outs of the community while having fun during the Queen Creek Road Rally and Scavenger Hunt. The free event will take place Saturday, April 22.

It will start at 9 a.m. from Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, and end at Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. It is expected to take two to three hours to complete.

The event is a project of the Queen Creek Citizen Leadership Institute. The road rally committee is composed of Tasha Bantau, Robert Fisher, Ashley Fuller and Stephanie Sandoval.

Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at the high school. There is no registration fee. A post-event meal will be available for $10 at Schnepf Farms. A minimum of two people — a driver and a navigator — is required per team.

During the rally, teams will review a list of mixed-up clues and solve their location. Teams then will drive to each location and obtain either a piece of information or take a picture as determined by the clue, according to the event website: http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/community-outreach/citizen-leadership-road-rally.

Team members should bring a camera or cellphone with which to take pictures. They also must bring a valid driver’s license, insurance for the vehicle being used and a signed waiver (available on the event website) for each member.

