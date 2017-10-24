Queen Creek roadway restrictions Oct. 22-29

Town of Queen Creek Travel Advisory Map Oct. 22-29, 2017

The town of Queen Creek has issued the following roadway restrictions for Oct. 22-29:

  1. Rittenhouse Rd NB and SB shoulder work and at Combs Rd and Combs Rd WB and EB shoulder work at Moeur Rd for SRP utility work.  Oct. 09 – Nov. 01; 10 pm – 5 am
  2. Ocotillo Rd EB lane shift between Heritage Loop Rd and Rittenhouse Rd for bore trench. Oct. 23 – Nov. 02; 8:30 am – 4 pm
  3. Power Rd NB lane shift between Brooks Farm Rd and Ocotillo Rd for pothole repairs. Oct. 23 – Oct. 27; 8:30 am – 2 pm
  4. Rittenhouse Rd SB lane shift between Hawes Rd and Ellsworth Loop Rd for bore trench. Oct. 23 –Nov. 02; 8:30 am – 2 pm
  5. Queen Creek Rd EB lane shift at Power Rd for bore trench. Oct. 23 – Nov. 02; 8:30 am – 4 pm
  • Note: Lane shifts for crack seal moving operations will be at various locations throughout the town of Queen Creek. Oct. 23 – Oct. 31; 9 pm – 5 am 

NOTE: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

For more information, visit the town’s website.

